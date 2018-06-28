Maratha Reservation: Bombay High Court tells the state government to clarify status of pending matter

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Wednesday directed the Maharashtra government to clarify its stand on the Maratha reservation matter. The HC has asked the government to specify the status of the Maratha reservation matter, which is pending for more than a year now, with a Judicial Commission.

A division bench of Justice Ranjit More and Justice Anuja Prabhudesai directed the government to specify the status of the judicial commission, which was constituted last year to study the ‘socio-economic backwardness’ of the Maratha community. The bench said, “We want you to tell us what is the status of the Commission. When would it be submitting its report?” The query was made while hearing a plea filed by one Vinod Patil in December 2017. The plea sought urgent hearing and disposal of the reservation matter, pending before the HC so that the students from Maratha community get the benefit of the proposed reservation.

The bench has asked the government to clarify its stand by Friday when the matter will be heard next. It may be noted the government through a notification had constituted the eight-member State Backward Class Commission on January 4, 2017. This Commission was given the task to look into the voluminous data placed by the government in its affidavit to support its decision of granting 16 per cent of reservation to the Maratha Community.

The HC had in March last year said it would hear the petitions challenging and in favour of the reservation decision, only after the Commission submits its report.