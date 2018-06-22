Maratha Morcha: Organisers promise it won’t be silent this time

Mumbai: The Maratha Kranti Morcha (MKM) has said it will begin the second phase of its agitation from early July in Pune, later extending it to the state, as the state government has not fulfilled its demands. Apart from seeking reservation in jobs, amendment to The Scheduled Castes and Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, MKM will raise the issue of the death of a 28-year-old Maratha man, Rahul Phatangade, during the Bhima-Koregaon riots on January 1.

However, according to a member of Sakal Maratha Samaj — the organisers of the Maratha Morcha — a demonstration will be held on June 29 in Tuljapur by a political group that will include BJP member Abbasaheb Patil. “A local political group, not representing the Sakal Maratha Samaj in Tuljapur, has decided to agitate on June 29. There will be ‘jaagran’ and ‘gondhal’ in Tuljapur (traditional Maharashtrian games and dances to keep the public awake all night). Since we do not want any political involvement, we will be agitating from the first week of July,” said Sanjay Patil, district coordinator of MKM, Sangli.

The decision to begin the second phase of agitation in July was taken unanimously at a state meeting of the MKM held on June 17 in Sangli, which was attended by representatives from 23 districts. “Earlier, July 9 was the date decided, but because of a religious festival, Gyaneshwar Maharaj Palki, that day, we will reschedule the agitation by couple of days. We will certainly hold a statewide chakka jam on August 9 statewide, as it will mark two years of our protest and this time, it won’t be silent,” said Patil.

“There should have been a 50% deduction in the fees, but not a single college has implemented it. If our demands are not met or considered in the upcoming monsoon session of the state, the indefinite statewide agitation on August 9 will see every farmer and Maratha on the streets,” a member from Sakal Maratha Samaj member said, requesting anonymity.