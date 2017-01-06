Maratha morcha in Mumbai on Jan 31

From Marine Drive to Azad Maidan

Aurangabad: The Maratha protests, the silent morchas which began from August last year, will culminate in Mumbai on January 31. The route of this morcha will be from Marine Drive to Azad Maidan.

The organisers of Maratha morchas gave this information after a detailed meeting held in Aurangabad on Thursday. The morcha will begin at 1 pm from Marine Drive.

Marathas have made a list of demands which they have placed before chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and other ministers of his cabinet. In Mumbai, the morcha organisers will directly approach Governor C Vidyasagar Rao with their demands.

After the gang-rape and murder of a Maratha girl in Kopardi, Marathas undertook a series of morchas across every district of the state to condemn this violent act. The morchas witnessed lakhs of members belonging to this caste participating in a silent and disciplined manner. Their main demand has been demanding reservations in employment in education for Marathas, amendment of Prevention of Atrocities Act, especially misuse by certain caste groups.

The leadership of Maratha morchas has primarily been youth and girls. The morcha organisers have said if their demands are not met they will teach a lesson to the government, “Not bullet, but through ballot we will teach this government a lesson.” The Maratha organisation, Sambhaji Brigade has also floated a political party that has promised to contest in the forthcoming major Municipal Corporation elections.