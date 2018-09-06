Maratha girl from Pune challenges BJP MLA Ram Kadam, says I dare you, abduct me

Mumbai: In a ‘selvie’ — a video recording of oneself shared socially — a Maratha girl, Minkashi Ganesh Dimble Patil from Pune, has challenged Bharatiya Janata Party legislator Ram Kadam to abduct her from her house. Minkashi is outraged at the audacious declaration of Kadam wherein he offered to abduct girls against their wishes and forcibly marry them off to boys who were interested in them.

The self-recorded video in which she has dared Kadam begins by invoking blessings of Lord Shiva, Chhatrapati Shivaji and his mother Jijabai. Livid at the MLA’s sheer arrogance, pomposity and presumptuousness, a livid Patil is seen wagging an angry finger as she speaks into the camera. “If you like any girl, call me; I will help you abduct the girl! Ram Kadam, I am challenging you, call me over to Mumbai, or I will come over; and, then, just dare to lay a finger on me. You have said the most disgusting things. Let me see how you will abduct me.” Lashing out at the bluster, she said: “We live in Maharashtra and this is the state of Shivarai. Here, we consider a woman to be a goddess. Such a statement has no place in Maharashtra. I want you to clarify. We will meet one to one.”

Kadam, in all seriousness, had publicised his cell phone number and asked young men to call him up whenever they had abduction requests. However, when Patil tried to get in touch with Kadam a few times to take him to task, she got no response. Enraged at his behaviour, she further declared, “I will wait for your call. Earlier, too, I had called you several times after your bombastic remarks. You had not answered my calls. Even today I called you several times. Now, I am eagerly awaiting your call. Do call me. It is my open challenge to you and you should to accept it.” This ‘selvie’ of Patil has gone viral across the state.

Beti Bhagao

In a sarcastic swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ slogan, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray wants to know whether it had now been amended to ‘Beti Bhagao’.

In an editorial in the party’s mouthpiece Saamana, the Shiv Sena president also defended former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan and described the recent growth figures as laughable. Taking a jibe at the diminishing value of rupee, Uddhav said: ‘‘On Monday evening when the rupee closed at 71.21, PM Modi was delivering a speech on how the Congress was responsible for the economic debacle. But did he forget that he is in power for the last four years?”

Rajan was opposed to foolish things like demonetisation and splurging of crores on advertisements. He believed it was a loot of government coffers. But our rulers, who are addicted to lies, kicked him out. But now the rupee has almost reached the morgue.’’ This picture is disturbing and we are moving towards becoming a Banana republic, Uddhav asserted.