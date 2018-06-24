MANY SHOPS STAY shut out of FEAR

Mumbai : Saturday marked the first day of the statewide ban on plastic. Many shops in the city remained shut for fear of being penalized and lack of clarity on what plastic packaging material was allowed.

In Malad (E), around 40 shops remained closed, as did many shops in Mulund and other parts of the city.

According to a release issued by the Federation of Retail Traders Welfare Association (FRTWA), “Our traders are suffering a loss since the government has not clarified the matter properly.”

Viren Shah, President FRTWA, said in the release that there were many shop owners across the state are unaware of the notification on “primary packaging (plastic) by manufacturers from their factories which are not banned.” He added that even government officials and inspectors across Maharashtra are not aware of the rules.

According to the federation, many tea stalls and kirana stores are still unsure of what items are banned. The government is yet to provide guidelines to recycle or reuse plastic, he said.

He added that the guidelines on plastic cover or plastic to wrap the material at the manufacturing

stage should be printed prominently on the cover and material.