Mankhurd youth drowns after slipping off Badlapur barrage

BADLAPUR: A 20-year-old youth died after purportedly drowning near a barrage in Badlapur. According to the police, the boy had gone to the barrage with five of his friends from college for a picnic on Sunday morning.

His body was found within two hours by the help of Badlapur fire brigade. The deceased, identified as Ranjeet Gopal Das, was a resident of Mankhurd. “According to Assistant Sub Inspector Prakash Patil, he slipped on the edge of the water and fell in it. We got to know about the incident through his friends. Thereafter, we alerted the fire officials.”

“We received a call around 12.5pm on Sunday, after which we formed a team and rushed to the spot. We spotted his body within two hours after taking proper information from the deceased friends,” said Mahesh Kambale, fireman from Badlapur fire station.

“We have lodged a case of accidental death and are investigating further to ascertain if it was indeed an accident,” the officer said. According to police sources the deceased along with his five friends are Deepak Dalvi, Ajay Rokade, Lambane Bajirao, Ajay Chavhan, Dadara Phate. They were all from Mankhurd who had come to Badlapur for picnic when the incident happened. “His body was sent to Badlapur East Gramin Hospital for post-mortem and later after informing his parents about the tragedy, we handed over his body for the final rites,” Patil added.