Mankhurd: Stepfather convicted for sexually assaulting minor daughter

Mumbai: The special court designated to hear cases under POCSO convicted a 43-year-old Mankhurd resident and sentenced him to seven years rigorous imprisonment for sexually assaulting his stepdaughter and threatening to kill her mother if she disclosed his inappropriate behaviour to anyone.

In August 2013, the girl’s mother heard her scream around 2am in night and when she went to check, she saw her husband pulling her daughter towards him. She threatened to leave him if he repeated the act. He apologised but did not heed her warning. Instead, he stopped providing them with money for expenses, asking the woman if she would part with whatever she held most precious in exchange for maintenance. He threatened to file fake cases against her unless she let him continue with his behaviour. Judge Rekha Pandhare convicted the man under POCSO provisions and directed him to pay a fine of Rs 25,000, which would be paid to the victim as compensation.