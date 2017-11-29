Manjula Shetye death case: Court rejects bail pleas of four female jail guards of Byculla women’s prison

Mumbai: In a setback to the four female jail guards of Byculla women’s prison, arrested for killing convicted inmate Manjula Shetye, a special women’s court on Tuesday rejected their applications seeking bail. Apart from these, two other jail guards withdrew their bail applications.

The special judge —Shayana Patil, presiding over the special women’s court, turned down the bail pleas of jailer Manisha Pokharkar, Bindu Naykode, Surekha Kakad, Vasima Shaikh. All these women jail officials are accused of assaulting and killing Shetye, a 35-year-old convict, who was lodged in the jail. These officials were arrested in July and are in judicial custody since then.

They are accused of brutally assaulting Shetye over a petty issue wherein they had allegedly inserted a wooden stick in her private parts. While seeking bail, the women officials argued the deceased convict died a natural death and she was not murdered. They even claimed there was insufficient material to prove the prosecution’s case.

On the other hand, the prosecution highlighted the 14 marks on Shetye’s person and argued she died a homicidal death. The prosecution even cited the chargesheet filed before the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court, wherein it has invoked several sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) including murder.

It may be noted the prosecution has not invoked any charges amounting to sexual assault despite the contention of the witnesses (inmates) who have alleged the inserting of a lathi in Shetye’s private parts. Apart from the prosecution, even the complainant’s advocate Nitin Satpute intervened in the matter and opposed the bail pleas.’