Man plays Good Samaritan, rescues abandoned infant girl

Mumbai: A 25-year-old man became the toast of social media for rescuing an infant girl from an autorickshaw parked near a dustbin in suburban Kanjurmarg and posted her photos with an appeal for help.

This humanitarian gesture of Hemant Sharma has won him accolades not only from the social media but also from the City Police.

“I and my bother were out for a walk last night in our society when we heard the sound of cry near dustbins kept on the roadside. Initially, we thought it might be a kitten or some injured animal, but upon a closer look we found an infant left alone in an autorickshaw,” Sharma said, adding that the infant was shivering.

Sharma said he tried calling up police, but his call couldn’t get through.

“Meanwhile, I picked up the infant, took her picture and posted them on social media seeking help,” said Sharma, who works for a logistics company.

He said a police vehicle arrived at the spot after ten minutes and the infant was shifted to hospital.

Quoting the doctors, he said the infant, who is 15-day-old, is currently shifted to the ICU and her exact medical condition will be known after CT scan.

A Kanjurmarg police station official said the police are scanning CCTV footages of the area to establish the identity of those who had dumped the newborn.

“We are keeping a track of her medical condition,” he added.

Acknowledging Sharma’s gesture, the Mumbai Police have ‘thanked’ him for ensuring the safety of the infant.

“@Jugadu_banda alert citizens like you on the streets of Mumbai, play a major role in making it a safe city! Thank you for making sure the child reaches safe hands #ThankYouMumbai,” the city police tweeted on its official handle.

Besides Mumbai Police, other social media users too hailed Sharma for his act of humanity and also offered help.

“You did great. Please keep us updated and let us know if we can help in any way,” read a tweet.

“Great job done brother. You have shown a great example of humanity,” tweeted another user.