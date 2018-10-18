Free Press Journal
Man on run for theft from Punjab police held in Maharashtra

— By PTI | Oct 18, 2018 07:59 pm
Thane: A man wanted by Punjab police in a case of theft has been arrested in Thane district of Maharashtra, police said Thursday. Local police and a team of Ludhiana police raided a house in Irani Nagar in Kalyan area of the district Wednesday and nabbed Lalu Khani Irani (55). A case of theft has been registered against Irani in Ludhiana, said inspector Ranveer Bias of Thane crime branch. Irani, who hails from Thane, allegedly committed a theft in Ludhiana and fled back to Maharashtra, police said.

