Man on run for theft from Punjab police held in Maharashtra

Thane: A man wanted by Punjab police in a case of theft has been arrested in Thane district of Maharashtra, police said Thursday. Local police and a team of Ludhiana police raided a house in Irani Nagar in Kalyan area of the district Wednesday and nabbed Lalu Khani Irani (55). A case of theft has been registered against Irani in Ludhiana, said inspector Ranveer Bias of Thane crime branch. Irani, who hails from Thane, allegedly committed a theft in Ludhiana and fled back to Maharashtra, police said.