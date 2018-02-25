Man gets lifer for raping teen daughter

Palghar: A court here has awarded life imprisonment to a 38-year-old man for raping his teenage daughter which led to her becoming pregnant twice.

Additional District Judge N R Pradhan, in his order, convicted the man under Section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code and under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012.

Public Prosecutor Kadambini Khandagle informed the court that around three years back the man raped his daughter aged between 12 and 16 at Kolkata where he lived.

Later, he forcibly brought her to Mumbai and raped her. He had left his wife and two other children at Kolkata, the court was told. The victim gave birth to two children, of which one survived and another died within 15 days of birth.

Following a complaint, the man was arrested and the DNA of both the children matched with that of him, the court informed.

The prosecution examined around 12 witnesses and the judge taking a serious note of the incident convicted the accused.

The victim is currently lodged in ‘Bal Sudhar Griha’- an observation home.