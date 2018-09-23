Man-eating tigress of Pandharkawda: To kill or not to kill – is not a question

Anirudh Chaoji weighs in on the issue of the man-eating tigress of Pandharkawda

Last week a friend in Bangalore, who was speaking to me on the phone, suddenly started to scream. I sensed an extreme panic. She wouldn’t answer my questions and kept screaming. The phone probably fell from her hands and I could hear hasty movements around the house. Fortunately, I remembered that her aunt who lived in the neighbourhood could be at home and called her to immediately rush to check on my friend. Fifteen minutes later we could afford to laugh over the whole matter – a mouse had entered her home and had caused the mad scene.

This is when I was suddenly reminded of another situation being lived every day and night, near the small town of Pandharkawda in Eastern Maharashtra – around 150 km from Nagpur. Instead of the mouse, an adult tigress was sharing space with the villagers of Ralegaon Taluka. The difference was that she had made three human kills in the last one month and accounted for a total of 14 till date. What had made matters worse was the fact that this time, she was accompanied by her two cubs sharing her human kills. If my friend could raise such a panic for a mouse, I was left wondering what the reaction could be of the people in the Ralegaon Taluka, living with the constant fear of the tigress, who could even be eyeing them. Most of these villages don’t even have well-lit roads like our cities and people mostly live in mud homes with their cattle tied in the open.

Would they not want to live without fear? Let’s not forget that they have learnt to co-exist with all the other wild animals around their fields and homes. People take necessary precautions to warn animals of their presence much in advance, enabling the animal to sneak away. But this time there was a strong fear that the animal could actually be waiting to hear such sounds…

Very often this fear turns into anger and this is the dangerous part. Project Tiger movement has managed to raise our tiger numbers substantially – though faced with stiff challenges from poaching and habitat destruction. The local communities in turn have generally been supportive of the efforts of the Forest Department staff. However, when faced with such extreme situations, the Forest Department faces strong ire of the residents and their elected representatives. The department on its part has been making efforts to capture or tranquilise the female and her cubs. However, the difficult terrain has made life difficult for everyone. Finally, now a hunter has been called in to help out.

By now we had all heard of the many nature lovers who had requested the court’s intervention to prevent the shooting down of this big cat. Such a reaction was really heartening to note, given that probably just a decade ago, few in our cities would have bothered about the lives and deaths of these wild animals. However, in the last couple of years when Maharashtra lost three very popular tigers, I could almost sense the pain in every heart of the nature lover community.

So then, why were we faced with so much of difficulty in making a decision? This time the call is for pragmatic thinking and not letting only emotions do the judging! For this, we need to understand the basic principle of the jungle. Almost all the animals of the wild are scared of this two-legged animal and thank god for that! It is this fear that keeps them away from us and prevents any misadventures from their side. Just for the sake of understanding, we should not forget that the leopard can climb a tree with a sambar deer almost as heavy as a normal human. A tiger can kill an Indian gaur weighing almost 1000 kg and then drag it over a substantial distance to hide it from scavengers. I can’t even imagine having enmity with animals possessing such brute strength. Luckily for us, these animals have never overcome their innate fear of us and we have thus survived.

However, sometimes after accidently killing a couple of humans, these animals realise that a human being can hardly offer any resistance when attacked – that is when the tables are turned. Similar is the case of this tigress of Pandharkawda. Today this animal knows fully well that she can kill at her will – without being challenged.

In such a situation we are left with no other choice but kill her. Only then can all the other tigers of this country live free without human prejudice. Also, when I mention kill, I mean let her die in peace once and for all and not kill her every day in a small claustrophobic cage for the rest of her life.

(Explorer, wildlifer, trekker, scuba diver, sky diver, river rafter, birdwatcher and nomad for life, Anirudh Chaoji works as an ecologist in community-based conservation, Forest Department, Melghat Tiger Reserve.)