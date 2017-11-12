Man attempts suicide inside police station

Mumbai : A 22-year-old man allegedly attempted suicide inside a police station by setting himself ablaze in Virar in Palghar district, police said on Saturday. The man, identified as Vikas Jha, who immolated himself on Friday had been accused of molesting a woman.

Jha tried to take the extreme step on Friday and after setting himself ablaze he went to the cabin of a Deputy Superintendent of Police and hugged him, a senior police official said.

According to police, the DYSP sustained burn injuries and was being treated. Jha had several cases against him registered at the Virar police station. He was rushed to a hospital, the official added.

Additional Superintendent of Police Vasai Range Raj Tilak Roshan said police would register a case of attempt to murder against Jha.