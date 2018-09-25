Man arrested in Madhya Pradesh for kidnapping minor girl in Maharashtra

Thane: A 27-year-old man was arrested from Madhya Pradesh for allegedly kidnapping a teenaged girl here in Maharashtra nine months back, police said Tuesday. The 17-year-old girl had gone out of her home at Khartan Road here on January 1 this year, but did not return, Thane anti-human trafficking cell’s (ATHC) senior police inspector Ravindra Doundkar said.

After her parents could not find her, they filed a complaint at the Thane Nagar police station, he said. During the investigation, the police got a tip-off that the accused, identified as Jitendra alias Jitu Sharma who worked a security guard at a residential society, had taken the girl to Madhya Pradesh (MP), he said. Acting on the leads, the Thane police rescued the girl from Suwasra village in MP’s Mandsaur district last week. The accused was subsequently arrested and booked under relevant sections, the official added.