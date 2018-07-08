Man arrested for trying to extort `10cr from builder as ‘gangster’

Mumbai : A 52-year-old real estate agent was arrested on Saturday by the Mumbai crime branch for allegedly posing as a gangster and trying to extort Rs 10 crore from a builder.

Dharmendra Raghu Khandagle (52) has been arrested from his residence in Mira Road for putting a person in fear or injury in order to commit extortion (Sections 385 and 387) of the Indian Penal Code. From December 2017 until February 2018, Khandagle made phone calls from unknown numbers to the victim threatening to kill him and his family if Rs 10 crore wasn’t paid up.

In May 2017, the accused Khandagle, a former business partner of the complainant, had undertaken a project at Vakola in Santacruz (east). According to the police, the duo split up in May 2017 due to a dispute between. After May 2017, the construction work stopped and Khandagle incurred losses.

A First Information Report (FIR) was registered by the Vakola police on February 24 this year.

According to Abhay Shastri, Senior Police Inspector, Mumbai crime branch unit 8, “The victim had submitted the voice recordings of the the calls made to him by the accused. During investigation, it was found that the accused, Khandagle, had made the calls through Voice Over Internet Protocol. During interrogation, he confessed to the crime. The motive behind the threats was professional rivalry and enmity. Khandagle wanted to seek revenge.”

Khandagle was produced before the court on Saturday and remanded in police custody until Monday.