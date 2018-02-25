Man arrested for raping schoolgirl

Mumbai : The Tilak Nagar police arrested a 26 -year-old man on Saturday for raping a seven-year-old girl inside an autorickshaw. The incident occurred on February 21 morning at Tilak Nagar. The victim was on her way to school at Tilak Nagar. On Tuesday, the school van broke down at Amar Mahal at Chembur. In order to make the 12 children reach school on time, the van driver made three school children sit inside an autorickshaw. The accused Raja, alias Maulam Harijan, who was seated inside the autorickshaw made the 7-year-old girl sit on his lap, touched her inappropriately and inserted his finger in her private parts. After the incident, the accused alighted from the autorickshaw before the school children reached their school at Tilak Nagar. When the girl reached her school, she confided to her teacher about the incident.

The girl was taken for a medical examination and the matter was reported to the police. Raja has been arrested for rape (Section 376 (1) and assault or criminal force with intent to outrage the modesty of a woman (Section 354) of the IPC and aggravated penetrative sexual assault Section 6), sexual assault (Sections 8 and 12) of POCSO. The accused Raja has been arrested from Mankhurd (W). According to an investigating officer, “Maulam Harijan has been arrested for rape. The matter is being investigated further.”