Mumbai: The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has arrested a man for allegedly helping illegal Bangladeshi migrants to procure Aadhaar and PAN cards without proper documents.

The accused, 36, was arrested on March 18 by Navi Mumbai unit of ATS from Ulhasnagar in Thane district along with five other Bangladeshi nationals, who were living in India illegally.

“During the investigation, it was revealed that the accused had helped them get the Aadhaar and PAN cards,” officials said.

The accused has been remanded to police custody till March 26.

A case has been registered against all the accused under relevant Sections of Foreigners Act, 1946, and Indian Penal Code (IPC) while further investigation including terror links is in progress.