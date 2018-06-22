Man arrested for killing 5, including son, in Maha’s Nagpur

Nagpur: A man was nabbed in Ludhiana in Punjab in connection with the June 11 killing of four members of a family and his own son in Nagpur’s Aradhana Nagar area, police said today.

Vivek Palatkar, who was the brother-in-law of deceased Kamlakar Pawankar, was nabbed on Thursday by Nagpur Police’s Crime Branch and was brought to the city today, Joint Commissioner of Police Shivaji Bodkhe said.

He is a resident of Navargaon village of Mouda tehsil in Nagpur and was absconding since the incident and had fled to Ludhiana, the official said.

On June 11, Kamlakar Pawankar, his wife Archana, his mother Meerabai, his daughter Vedanti and accused Palatkar’s son Krishna were found dead in their Aradhana Nagar residence after being attacked by a sharp-edged weapon.

Another daughter of Pawankar, and a daughter of Palatkar, who were sleeping in another room, were not harmed.

“Investigations have revealed that the accused took this step due to a property dispute. His brother-in-law and sister were demanding some part of his nine acre farm and this had made Palatkar angry,” Bodkhe told reporters here.

Palatkar’s two children, including deceased Krishna, were staying with the Pawankar family and he used to send money for their upkeep as well, the official said.

Palatkar has told police that he intended to kill only Pawankar but ended up killing four others including his own son, Bodkhe said.

Bodkhe said that Palatkar was earlier sentenced to life imprisonment for killing his wife but was later acquitted.

“He will presented before court on Saturday,” Bodkhe informed.