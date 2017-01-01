Man accused of 64 thefts tries to kill self in lock-up

Mumbai : Mohammed Zaheed Mehraj Lohar (36) attempted suicide inside the lock-up at Mulund police station on Thursday evening. He was arrested on December 28 by the Mulund police station in 64 theft cases of stealing laptops and music systems from cars parked outside private companies.

“Lohar tried to hang himself with with his shirt using one of the iron rods on one side inside the cell. A constable noticed that Lohar was unconscious and alerted his senior about the incident,” as stated by the police in their report.

A case of attempt to suicide has been registered under Section 309 of the Indian Penal Code. Lohar was immediately taken to Jamshetji Jejeebhoy hospital at Byculla and was discharged on Friday evening. Lohar was escorted back to Mulund police station after his discharge from the hospital.

According to Rajaram Vhanmane, Senior Police Inspector, Mulund police station, “We suspect that it was a tactic so that out of fear, we would not ask for his further police custody while he would be produced in court on Friday.”

Lohar’s accomplices Kadar Toharuddin Shaikh (38) and Zuber Ahmed Rais Khan (27) were also arrested along with Lohar on December 28 for conducting thefts in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Nashik and Bangalore for the past two years. They would smash the glass panes of the cars and steal away the valuables.

The police had seized 61 music systems, Rs.7, 80,000 and a car from the arrested persons. They were arrested on December 28, under Section 378 (theft) and Section 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.