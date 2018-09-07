Man, 4 others nabbed for killing grandfather

Mumbai: A 29-year-old man and his four accomplices were arrested on Thursday for the murder of his 87-year-old paternal gra­nd­father. The motive behind the murder was to avenge the deceased since he wanted to have a physical relationship with his daughter-in-law. The accused wanted to take over the property and business of the octogenarian.

Dorji Tejling Lama (29) was the main conspirator who had hatched a plan to murder Aja Tejling Lama (87). The accused Utkarsh Mahendra Soni (19) stabbed Aja in his back and stomach with a knife on Wednesday night at around 2 a.m. at Aja’s residence at Sant Niwas building, Shaheed Bhagat Singh road. Jayesh alias Andre Kanajia (22), Anand Dilip Rai (21) and Angel Daniel Bhise (21) have also been arrested for murder (Section 302) and common intention (Section 34), IPC. Aja was staying alone at his residence since many years. Since his family members knew that he was a womaniser, Dorji, his mother and his two brothers had shifted to Dombivali. Dorji had paid Rs 1.5 lakh to Utkarsh for the murder. The other accused were also history-sheeters and were booked for kidnapping, theft and house-breaks. Dorji had been keeping tabs on the daily routine of grand-father and had asked others to keep an eye on him.

According to Abhishek Trimukhe, DCP, zone 1 said, “Dorji wanted to seek revenge from Aja since he had tried to force Dorji’s mother to have a physical relationship. Dorji was also interested in taking over the property and business of Aja. We are yet to recover the murder weapon. All the five accused have been arrested from Dombivili.” Utkarsh was arrested in 2017 for cases of murder and kidnapping cases registered against him. Dorji was arrested in 2016 for a murder case at Vishnu Nagar at Dombivili.