Malegaon Blasts: NIA refutes State ATS charges of biased probe

Mumbai: In a bid to falsify the allegations levelled by the state’s Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday filed an affidavit in the Bombay High Court. The ATS had accused the NIA of investigating the 2006 Malegaon blasts case in a ‘biased’ manner and only to counter the probe earlier conducted by ATS and the Central Bureau of Investigations (CBI).

The NIA filed its affidavit through its counsel Prakash Shetty before the division bench presided over by Justice Ranjit More and Justice Anant Badar. The affidavit comes in response to the appeal filed by the Maharashtra ATS which has challenged the ruling of a special NIA court for discharging eight Muslim persons from this case.

The ATS’s contention is that the special NIA court illegally and unjustly discharged the eight Muslim persons. It may be recalled that the special court had discharged the Muslim persons after the NIA filed a chargesheet accusing a ‘Hindu Right Wing’ group for executing the blasts.

In its affidavit, the NIA has claimed that it investigated the entire case thoroughly and after which it concluded that the blasts were carried out by a Hindu group.

The affidavit states, “It is not correct to say NIA conducted investigations in a ‘pre-determined and calculated manner’ only to ‘negate’ the effects of earlier probe conducted by the ATS and CBI. The accused from the Hindu group, who are being charge-sheeted by NIA, had allegedly entered into a criminal conspiracy between January and September 2006 to terrorise the Muslim-dominated Malegaon area. The accused had planted bombs with an intent to disturb communal harmony between Hindus and Muslims in the Malegaon area.”

“We had recorded the statements of Swami Assemanand, an accused in the Mecca Masjid blast case, wherein he categorically stated that the said blasts were ‘handiwork of his boys’. The ATS had concluded that the bomb was planted by Mohammad Jahid Ansari but our investigations have revealed that during the incident, the said person was in Yavatmal. Atleast 12 witnesses supported this,” the affidavit further stated.

Meanwhile, the bench has posted the bunch of petitions for further hearing on January 19.