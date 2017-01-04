Malegaon blast: Families of accused want ATS investigated

Mumbai: Families of the alleged two the ‘absconding’ accused in the 2008 Malegaon bomb blast case have sought a fair probe a few days after the sensational disclosure by the suspended Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS) officer Mehmood Mujjawar, that they died in police custody.

In his interview to a private news channel, Mujjawar claimed the two accused, Ramchandra Kalsangra and Sandeep Dange, are ‘no more’ as they were killed eight years ago, and alleged that some ‘higher ranking officials’ have fabricated the records and shown them as ‘alive.’ He had also alleged that the ATS had fraudulently framed him in under Arms Act and criminal intimidation case. His contentions come from an application he had moved in August before a Magistrate Court in Solapur.

The meet was called by Kalsangra’s wife Laxmibai, his son Devrath and brother Shivnarayan Kalsangra, who was also in ATS custody for three years.Accusing the ATS officers for being rough and rude to the family, Shivnarayan said, “The last time I saw my brother (Ramchandra) is during the Dussehra evening in October 2008. He has been missing since that day and no one has seen him.All we need is a fair probe, the ATS officials had also picked me and took me to Mumbai where I was continuously beaten up and tortured. They (ATS Officials) wanted me to spell out where my brother was but I had no information about him but still they treated me like animal.”

Similarly, Dilip Nahar, who has been named as one of the prosecution witness by the ATS, alleged that the agency forcefully took him to Mumbai in connection with this case. He said, “I was continuously beaten up for more than 20 days as the agency wanted me to make their witness. The officials took my signatures on some blank papers and later they made me read some statements, which they themselves had written.”

“I was asked to by-heart some vehicle numbers which I think were of Sadhvi Pragyasingh’s motorcycle,” he added.However, Nahar who was seen taking some instructions from Advocate Prashant Maggu (the lawyer of Sadhvi) preferred not to speak if his statements were recorded by the National Investigations Agency (NIA), which is currently handling this case.

During this meet, advocate Maggu who headed the family’s meet with the media accused the then Congress-NCP government of using the ATS for setting their own political scores.Maggu said, “This is the best example of a ‘motivated case with a political design’. The officials in the ATS were working under pressure and at the behest of the then government. The then government used the agency to gain political objectives.”