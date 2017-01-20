Malegaon blast accused allowed to contest polls

Mumbai : A Special Court designated to hear cases under the National Investigations Agency (NIA), on Thursday, granted permission to Major (retd.) Ramesh Upadhyay, accused in the 2008Malegaon bomb blasts case to contest elections.

Updhyay, who has been chargesheeted by the NIA, had moved an application before the special Judge Shripad Tekale seeking permission to contest elections.

After receiving a green signal from the special court, Upadhyay has now moved another application seeking temporary bail for campaigning. He has sought temporary bail fromFebruary 4 till March 4.

Confirming the news, special public prosecutor Avinash Rasal said, “Upadhyay had moved an application and the special court gave him permission. As far as NIA is concerned, we told the court that we would oppose his applications but at the end of the day it is the court’s decision as it would have to also consider his personal liberty.”

It is not yet clear as to under which party symbol Upadhyay will contest and from which constituency. The court has adjourned the application of temporary bail to January 23.

According to the NIA chargesheet, Updhyay proposed and accepted the theory of a separate Constitution for ‘Hindu Rashtra’ with a separate ‘saffron’ flag. He was also a part of the discussion on formation of ‘Central Hindu Government’ (Aryawart) against the Indian Government. He was also elected as ‘working president’ of the Abhinav Bharat Organisation, started by prime accused Lt. Col. SP Purohit.

The NIA has held him guilty under the charges of murder, criminal conspiracy and for promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion. The agency has also invoked several charges against him under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, the Arms Act and also the Explosive Substances Act.