Malad: Gang of five Malwani robbers held

Mumbai: Gang of five robbers has been arrested by Malwani police. The ringleader of the robbers gang, Zuber (40) is a history sheeter who is booked in more than 100 cases of dacoity and house breaking in the city.

Last week, Zuber and his accomplices Mahesh Gupta (28), Ashfaq Ansari (28), Sheru Khan (29) and Ajay Tiwari alias Pandit (30) were planning to loot a house in Malwani. Acting on a tip off, a police team laid a trap and arrested them. All of them were wanted in extortion case, said an officer from Malwani police. They used to throw red chilli powder on victims before looting them, the officer said. “We have recovered Rs. 12,00 cash and jewellery worth Rs. 60,000 from their possession.

Also, one chopper, one revolver, lock breaking tools, screw driver and a bottle of red chilli powder from their possession. Zuber’s sister lives in Dahisar but he would sleep in parked three-wheeler in Malwani after committing the offence. The police said Zuber is a drug addict.