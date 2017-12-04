Make speed governors compulsory only after availibility: Bombay High Court to Govt

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court today suggested the union government to not insist on installation of speed governors in black and yellow taxis and app-based car service providers if speed governors are not available with manufacturers.

“The state government (Maharashtra) has also said that manufacturers do not have speed governors. Then it is better that the union government relaxes the rule for sometime. You (government) can make something compulsory only when it is available,” a division bench of Justices S M Kemkar and G S Kulkarni said.

The bench was hearing a petition filed by the Mumbai Taximens’ Union challenging the government’s decision ordering installation of speed governors.

The bench was today informed that the state government had in August this year sent a letter to the union government raising the issue of non-availability of speed governors.

“The ministry concerned of the union government is directed to consider the letter and take appropriate decision. The petitioner can also make a representation before the union government on the issue,” the court directed.

The court noted that speed governors was only one of the many solutions to ensure speed limits are being strictly followed by vehicles on the road.

“By making speed governors compulsory, you (government) are taking care of the safety of taxi passengers only. What about the safety of pedestrians and other persons who travel by private vehicles? Do these vehicles follow the speed limit prescribed on every road?” Justice Kemkar said.

“Bikers ride in the night at Marine Drive in south Mumbai, on the eastern and western express highways and the eastern freeway and the sea link…something needs to be done to stop that too,” Justice Kulkarni said.

The court has directed the union government to decide on the issue within three weeks.