Make 2,700 in solid waste dept permanent, Bombay HC tells civic body

Mumbai: Upholding the decision of the Industrial Tribunal, the Bombay High Court has directed the Birhanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to treat 2,700 employees, working in the civic body’s Solid Waste Management department, as permanent staffers. The HC has also directed the BMC to extend the benefits and status of permanent workers to these employees ‘retrospectively’ from the date of completion of 240 days of service from their dates of joining.

The ruling came from a single-judge bench presided over by Justice Nitin Jamdar, who observed: “Instead of acknowledging the work by these workers and giving them stability of permanent tenure to improve their living conditions, the BMC, a public body, has taken advantage of its ‘dominant position’ to exploit this lowest strata of the community, disregarding various welfare measures suggested by the State.”

The BMC’s contention was that it had adopted the Hyderabad pattern for solid waste management and accordingly had given contracts to few Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs). The civic body contented that it paid ‘honorarium’ (nominal payment) to these employees, who were working with the said NGOs. On the other hand, the workers contended that they have been termed as ‘contract workers’ by the civic body only to deprive them of the benefits of permanency.

While deciding over the dispute in October, 2014, the Industrial Tribunal had concluded that the contract between the alleged NGOs and the corporation was nothing but a ‘camouflage’ and paper arrangement, entered into with an intention to deprive these workers (of employment benefits).

Speaking about the conditions in which these workers are compelled to work, Justice Jamdar in the verdict said, “The work that is being carried out by these workers and the condition in which they work are ‘so low and demeaning’ and that many persons may not be willing to undertake the task of cleaning human waste, removing dead and rotting animals, etc. It is a facade put up by the highest authorities in the BMC to mask the real terms of engagement by introducing a paper intermediary. The BMC cannot take up a ground of lack of finances for implementation of the Industrial Tribunal’s directions as the civic body cannot ‘shirk’ its mandatory duty, citing lack of resources.”

Justice Jamdar also observed, “These 2,700 workers are working ‘shoulder to shoulder’ with 28,000-odd permanent workers engaged in keeping the city clean. While the permanent workers are accorded all the facilities and security of tenure, the working and living conditions of these workers are ‘pitiable’. The way they have to live, the manner in which they are made to work are ‘below human dignity’. Many have no permanent shelter, hardly any access to medical treatment, toilets.”