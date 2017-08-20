Major Mumbai University results to be out by Wed

Mumbai : A large number of Mumbai University (MU) results of major examinations will be declared in the next three working days. The new acting in-charge director, board of examination and evaluation Arjun Ghatule revealed that by the end of next week concrete results will be declared as 96 per cent of the assessment process is completed and all the technical glitches are rectified.

The results of smaller courses will also be declared in the first half of the coming week. Ghatule told the Free Press Journal. “We will declare all major results by Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday provided there are no hurdles in the work that is going on. The results of smaller programmes will be declared too and then we will focus on announcing the results of the Commerce stream as that includes a large number of papers.”

Ghatule also mentioned that the Bachelors of Commerce (B.Com) and Bachelor of Arts (B.A.) are the two major courses that have a large number of students.

“Only four per cent of examination papers in the Commerce stream are pending to be assessed. While, all the results of Bachelor of Arts (B.A.) course will be declared in the next two days,” Ghatule added.

Till Friday, out of the total 477 examinations conducted, results of 360 examinations were declared while 117 results were pending. Over 1.5 lakh answer scripts are pending to be assessed and every day the MU is declaring over 10 to 20 results. A senior official of the MU said, “Students will get their major results in the next three days. And within few more days we aim to announce all the pending results. We have been working for hours together even on holidays to complete the assessment process and declare results as soon as possible.”

This move has come a day after Vinod Tawde, state education minister, announced that 96 per cent of assessment is completed and such results will be declared on a priority basis. Tawde stated, “The results of those students whose assessment process is entirely completed will be declared on a priority basis.”