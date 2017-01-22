Major fire in Hotel Samraj Chakala Road, 11 injured

Mumbai : A major fire broke out at Hotel Samraj on Chakala Road, Parshiwada, Andheri East towards midnight on Friday. Around 56 people were rescued after a fire broke out on the second floor of a seven-storied hotel. Eleven people were injured and were immediately rushed to Cooper hospital.

The fire department was alerted about the blaze at 11:12 pm. The fire officials reached the spot around fifteen minutes, following which they escalated the call to a Level III fire. An official of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Disaster Management said, “Fire coifed to glass facade, decorative laminates at south side of the building and furniture, electric wirings, installation, curtains, doors, window panes, tables, eatables on first and second floor and UPS, computers of State Bank of India on 1st floor.”

Shirley Singh, hotel director said that the fire started from the smoking room. “All the guests were taken to a safe location before the flames spread,” she said.

Chief fire officer Prahlad Ranhangdale, said, “We received a call around 11.12 pm and rushed to the spot to douse of the fire and started carrying out the rescue operations. The blaze originated in one of the rooms on the third floor and quickly spreads to the subsequent floors of the seven storeys building .We are investigating the matter further to ascertain more information about the incident.”

“We rescued 56 people from the premises out of which 11 were injured and were taken toCooper hospita,” added Rahangadale.