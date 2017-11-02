Major fire at mattress foam factory in Navi Mumbai

Mumbai: A major fire broke out in a mattress foam manufacturing factory at Taloja MIDC in Navi Mumbai around noon today, a fire brigade official said.

There was no report of injury to anyone in the blaze, which was doused after over three hours, he added.

“The fire broke out in a private foam manufacturing company near Padgha village in Taloja MIDC, Navi Mumbai around 12 noon. No casualty was reported in the incident,” the official said.

The police constables, who were deputed at police check post at Taloja MIDC, alerted fire brigade about the incident.

The exact reason behind the fire is yet to be ascertained as the cooling operation is still underway.

The the fire was major, the MIDC fire services sought the help of CIDCO Kalamboli fire brigade in Navi Mumbai and Ambernath fire brigade, the official said.

“After more than three hours of firefighting, the blaze was doused by the fire brigade,” Santosh Warik, Chief Fire Officer of MIDC said.

Now the cooling process is going on. Police and fire brigade officials have started a probe to find out what triggered the fire, he said.

“We will get to know how much losses the company suffered after a detailed investigation,” the official said.