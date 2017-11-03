Major fire at mattress foam factory in Navi Mumbai

Mumbai: A major fire broke out at Foam Home India Private Limited, a mattress factory at Padgha village at Sector 17 near Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation at Taloja in Navi Mumbai on Thursday afternoon. There was no report of injury to anyone in the blaze, which was doused after over three hours. The fire broke out at 11:45 pm in a store room on the ground floor of the two-storeyed building.

According to a fire brigade official, “Eight fire tenders rushed to the spot to carry out the firefighting operations. Thick black smoke could be seen billowing out of the factory located in Taloja. There were total 22 people at the factory; 19 staff members and four managers. Luckily, nobody was injured in the fire.The exact reason for the fire has not been ascertained as yet.”

According to Police Inspector Macchindra Shendge,Taloja police station, “The police constables who were deployed at the check post at Taloja informed the fire brigade about the incident. The MIDC fire brigade along with the help of the Kalamboli fire brigade quickly got into action and doused the fire at around 3:30 p.m.” The entire cooling off process was completed at around 7 p.m. The losses to the company have not been estimated as yet.