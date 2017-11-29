Mahrashtra: New law may pin deaths in lifts on company

Mumbai: In a new legislation, proposed by the state energy department, the manufacturer of elevator will be held responsible for any death or injury inside the lift. Even any break down of the elevators will be pinned on the company.

The state cabinet chaired by Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday, in principle, approved this proposal. The bill will be tabled in the upcoming winter session at Nagpur scheduled from December 11.

Chandrashekhar Bawankule, the Minister for Energy, said, “The Maharashtra Lift Act came into existence in 1939 and is now outdated. This Act is restricted to lifts only and now there is a need to include escalators, which are mostly used in malls and at railway stations.”

The draft will consider the standards set by the Bureau of Indian Standards and the new technology that is used in lifts and elevators.

“In the Act of 1939, there is no provision for any punishment – both the service provider and the manufacturing company are out of its ambit.

But the new Act will make provision for making the manufacturer accountable for death or injury due to the breakdown of the lift or the elevator.

According to the official, ‘third party insurance’ will be now mandatory for the manufacturer, which will ensure that the victim gets the benefit, in case there is a mishap. The minister has also appointed a committee which will formulate the permissions that will be needed to install a new lift or elevator. The committee will submit its report before the winter session.

14 inspector for 25,000 lift

Meanwhile, it has been revealed that there are only 14 inspectors to inspect more than 25,000 lifts across the city and suburbs. There are 350 lift manufacturers and more than 40,000 lifts are in operation across the state.