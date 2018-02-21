Maharashtra’s industries dept promotes Gujarat at the expense of own state

Mumbai: In what is being seen as a major faux pas and an opportunity for the opposition to slam the Devendra Fadnavis government, the state’s industries department has ended up ignoring a smart city of its own home state and instead, is promoting Gujarat and at an investment event.

The pavilion of Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor (DMIC) at the summit is promoting Dholera, India’s first identified smart city of Gujarat. The ‘Smart City’ is the brain child of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Dholera is being developed as a special investment nod under DMIC project. At the investment summit, the DMIC has been allotted a special pavilion for Dholera and four different projects under only Dholera has been displayed. This promotion is at the cost of Shendra-Bidkin in the state’s Aurangabad district, a project under DMIC which has been ignored at the pavilion.

Nawab Malik, spokesperson of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) criticised Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for promoting Gujarat at the cost of state’s interest. “This is not ‘Make In India’ event. The state has organised the summit to attract investment in Maharashtra. Hence, there is no need to promote Gujarat from the stage of Maharashtra and at our own expenses,” said Malik.

Malik added, “Modi is the boss of Fadnavis and he is PM of the nation. But this does not mean Fadnavis should work under pressure from Modi when the issue comes about investment and development of Maharashtra.” “DMIC is originally planned by United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government. It seems the Modi government has focus on only in development of Gujarat,” said Malik.

He added, “Pushing Bullet Train project and eyeing BKC land for the same project, which is reserved for International Financial Centre (IFC) of Maharashtra has proved Modi doesn’t want Maharashtra to go ahead of Gujarat in any sector.”

Gajanan Patil, joint director of Aurangabad Industrial Township Limited (AITL), part of Shendra-Bidkin under DMIC, said, “The Shendra-Bidkin has been displayed at separate pavilion dedicated to Aurangabad only.” However, he did not reply on why it was not displayed in DMIC pavilion though it is the part of it.