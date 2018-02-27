Maharashtra’s budget likely to focus on agriculture and infrastructure

Mumbai: Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis government has given indication through speech of Governor that the upcoming budget for the year 2018-19 will focus on agriculture and infrastructure sector. Aiming to achieve 15.5 percent growth rate of the state, the state will continue to accelerate these two sectors along with manufacturing sector. Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao stated the state has introduced various policies related to defence, agro and food processing, textile, aerospace and many others.

Marking the beginning of the budget session on Monday, Governor Rao addressed the joint session of Assembly and the Council. In his address, Governor outlined the major policy priorities of the state. Governor said, the state has to achieve targeted growth rate of 15.5 per cent and the manufacturing sector has to grow at the rate of 9.5 per cent.

He further said, to achieve the target, the state has introduced several policies of enhancing ease of doing business to ensure private entrepreneurship is promoted. He said the government has a vision to catapult state into one trillion dollar economy by 2025. “The government continues to back infrastructure led growth policies,” he said.

Praising the growth rate of 12.5 per cent in agriculture sector achieved from negative growth rate of minus 0.5 percent in 2012-13, Governor said, it has been achieved may making heavy investment in this sector. “The investment in year 2013-14 was Rs 29,000 crore which was grown by 280 per cent to Rs 83,000 crore in year 2017-18,” said Governor.

The governor stated 26 incomplete irrigation projects are included in Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana so as to commission them in next two years. Once, the projects will be completed, an additional irrigation potential of 5.56 lakh hectares will be created. “Rs 40,000 crore will be invested to complete 83 minor irrigation and 29 major and medium projects in three years that will create about 3,42,000 hectares,” said Governor.

The state government has focused on infrastructure projects in Mumbai. The Governor stated, one runway of Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) is expected to be completed by December 2019. NMIA will be connected by Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL) between Mumbai and Navi Mumbai at an estimated cost of Rs 17,843 crore.

The Governor stated projects like Bullet train, augmentation of Mumbai-Pune expressway, Sagarmala project connecting ports, Ro-Ro service from New Ferry Wharf to Mandwa port and smart cities mission.

The Governor stated the state has decided to lift the restrictions on permits for autorickshaws and taxis. The state will establish Urdu Ghar at Malegoan and Solapur to preserve and propagate the Urdu language.