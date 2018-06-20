Maharashtra: Worker killed in blast at factory in Nagpur

Nagpur: A worker was killed in a blast at a factory in Kondhali village in Nagpur district on Tuesday, police said. “A pipe blast took place in the explosive department of the factory (Solar Industries) around 9 PM in which one worker was killed,” said Police Inspector Sanjay Purandere. Solar Industries senior executive JF Salve did not respond to the calls. Solar industries is into manufacturing explosives and explosive accessories for industrial and defence purposes.