Maharashtra: Women’s panel seeks probe into school ‘expelling’ 15-year-old rape survivor in Latur

Mumbai: The Maharashtra State Commission for Women (MSCW) on Tuesday took suo moto (on its own) cognisance of the shocking incident in Latur, where a minor rape survivor was allegedly expelled from her school. The MSCW has directed the Superintendent of Police (SP) Latur region, to submit a detailed report spelling out the action taken till date.

The Commission has sought a detailed report of the incident from local authorities as well as the school management. Vijaya Rahatkar, Women’s Commission chairperson has written a letter to the SP of Latur region directing him to submit the report at the earliest.

In her letter, Rahatkar has said, “I want you to spell out a detailed report, the action you have taken in this matter after taking into consideration the seriousness of the issue. I think the truth should come out and I direct you to place on record a report stating the action you have initiated against the people involved in this matter.”

A 15-year-old girl from Latur’s Devni village was allegedly expelled from the school by the management citing the frequent ‘visits’ by the police in the school premises. The girl’s family has claimed the school expelled her since it apprehended that investigations in the case might bring ‘disrepute’ to the school and also tarnish its image.

Reportedly, the minor girl was raped by an army man on the pretext of marriage. The accused army man is yet to be arrested. The family, in the meantime, accused the Devni police officials of demanding a bribe for registering the case. However, the First Information Report (FIR) was registered soon after the girl approached the SP of Latur region.

On the other hand, the school authorities have refuted all the allegations of the family. The school in an interview with a leading daily newspaper has claimed the girl was not expelled by its management and instead, her family had sought her transfer certificate. The school has also maintained the girl’s attendance had come down in the month of June and July.

The district administration has ordered an inquiry into the incident. The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has also issued notices to the Maharashtra government and the defence secretary over reports of alleged sexual assault on a school girl by an army man.

“Reportedly, the local police also harassed the victim and her family demanding Rs 50,000 to get the FIR registered in the case, which was, eventually, registered only after they approached the police superintendent,” the NHRC’s statement said. The Commission has issued a notice to the chief secretary, director general of police, Maharashtra and the collector and district magistrate of Latur calling for factual reports within four weeks.

“Initial information suggests that the girl was not expelled by the school but was given the transfer certificate on her brother’s request,” Latur district collector G Shrikant told a news agency. “I have called the headmaster of the school to find out details,” the IAS officer said. The district administration is investigating the allegations made against the school, he added. On July 19, the girl’s brother reportedly went to the school and asked for a transfer certificate and the school handed over the certificate to him the next day, an official said.

The army man, who has not yet been arrested, allegedly raped the minor girl in April after promising to marry her, the official said. The girl has claimed that the school expelled her saying its reputation would be tarnished if she continued to study there. An offence of rape was registered in August and nine persons have been arrested in the case, Police Inspector Deepak Shinde of Devani Police Station said. Deputy SP of Nilanga G G Ranjankar said the girl and the army man are from the same ‘Laman’ community and the same locality.