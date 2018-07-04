Maharashtra: Women government employees to get 180 days of paid leave

There is good news for women government employees in Maharashtra. They will get child care paid leave of 180 days till their children attain 18 years of age. According to DNA, the proposal was received from the state government on Tuesday (July 3). Maharashtra State Gazetted Officers’ Organization founder and advisor GD Kulthe said that it was a welcome decision and employee’s organizations were demanding it for some time.

State Finance Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar informed that the same leave can be availed of by a male employee too if his wife is dead and if he has children who are under 18. He also further said that at present women employees can avail 180 days maternity leave twice since this leave can be given for women with two children. Women employees would find this facility helpful when their children are in class 10th or 12th.