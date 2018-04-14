Maharashtra: Woman police aspirant dies during practice run

Mumbai: A 20-year-old woman preparing for police recruitment, died of a cardiac arrest during a practice run in Sangli in Western Maharashtra, police said today.

The incident occurred at Balvant College in Vita in Sangli district yesterday evening, they said.

“The victim, Komal Dattatray Pawar, collapsed while running on the ground and died on the spot,” a police official said.

Her relative Satish Pawar (50), who was with her during the practice time, informed the police and took her to a nearby hospital, where she was declared brought dead, he said.

Police have registered a case of accidental death in this connection, he added