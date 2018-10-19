Free Press Journal
Maharashtra: Woman jumps into well with 3 children, all found dead

— By PTI | Oct 19, 2018 06:20 pm
Mumbai: A 26-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide by jumping into a well with her three children in Maharashtra’s Sangli district, police said Friday. The incident took place in Jat tehsil, a police official said. Radhika Koli, the woman, left home with her three children — Prajwala (5), Aradhya (3) and Harsh (4 months) — after a quarrel with other members of the family Thursday night, as per the preliminary probe.

Their dead bodies were spotted floating in a well in the village Friday morning, the official said. Police retrieved the bodies and sent them for autopsy. Further investigation was on, the official said.


