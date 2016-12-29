Maharashtra witnesses decline in number of corruption cases

Mumbai: In what can be a said as a good news, Maharashtra has witnessed a decline in number of corruption cases in the year 2016 in comparison to the cases registered in 2015. The news becomes better for Mumbaikars with Mumbai city registers lowest number cases in 2016.

According to the official data provided by the State’s Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB), a total of 991 trap and disproportionate assets cases have been registered across Maharashtra, from January 2016 till now. These numbers are 21 per cent less than the 1,279 cases registered in the year 2015.

Going by the official data, Pune can be called as the most corrupt city of 2016 with a total of 186 cases followed by Nasik with 153 cases and Nagpur with 136 cases.

In the list of the corrupt cities as per the data, Mumbai ranks eighth (the last position) with only 63 cases registered in the whole year.

Interestingly, the Police department in the state is the most corrupt department with a total of 290 trap cases registered against police officials by the ACB. The second most corrupt department in the state is the Revenue department with 270 cases registered against its officials.

The statistics also reveal that in the trap cases, the ACB has seized more than Rs 2 crore while in the investigations pertaining to disproportionate assets cases the agency has confiscated material running into more than Rs 2 billion.

While speaking exclusively with the Free Press Journal, Vivek Phansalkar, the ACB Chief said, “The decline in the numbers in comparison with that of the last year is impressive. I can say that the efforts of my team have shown its results as we are continuously making awareness against corruption. Also the higher numbers of last year can be said as a catalyst for this year’s result as people have become aware about the consequences of asking bribes.”