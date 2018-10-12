Mumbai: The former deputy chief minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Chhagan Bhujbal has declared he will not contest the next general elections. “I will not contest the coming Lok Sabha polls. I have left the final decision to Sharad Pawar, our party chief,” said Bhujbal.

Practically all party workers in Nashik had said they want Bhujbal as their representative, he claimed. “However, a month ago, I had declared in Nashik, I will not contest the next elections,” said Bhujbal. He further explained, the party leader has to weigh in the local dynamics and sometimes, conducts a survey in order to make a final decision.

“Pawar is a man with great acumen and does thorough study. Sometimes, it is the local dynamics, sometimes the indicators seen through surveys, the party heads have to take all of these into consideration before taking the final decision,” said Bhujbal. Speaking of the NCP forging alliance with the Shiv Sena, Bhujbal quipped, “If Balasaheb were alive, by now the Sena would have snapped ties with Kamlabai (Lotus, symbol of the BJP).”

Bhujbal said the Sena needs to make up its mind on which side it wants to be. “It is not good to criticise and play the role of the opposition, while being in the alliance. It should stop this flip-flopping. Uddhav is highly critical of BJP through the party mouthpiece, Saamna. Had Balasaheb been there, after such severe criticism, he would have divorced Kamlabai,” said Bhujbal.

