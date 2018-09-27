Maharashtra: Vested political interests behind violence, claims Maratha Kranti Tok Morcha

Mumbai: Organisers of the Maratha Kranti Thok Morcha (MKTM) have threatened to expose those elements who infiltrated their recent morcha for reservation, bringing them disrepute. “We will teach such elements a lesson,” said one of the organisers at a press conference.

The Aurangabad High Court pronounced a death sentence on the accused in the Kopardi rape and murder case on November 10, 2017. The organisers of MKTM, however, said, “Even after 10 months, no action has been taken to make us believe this government is keen on fulfilling its promises.” Meanwhile, the organisers also highlighted, how on different occasions, outside elements infiltrated their silent morcha in August and indulged in vandalism and violence. “We saw this in Parli, when our members silently participated in the morcha, while these infiltrators resorted to violence,” said the organisers. They have accused state minister Chandrakant Patil’s cohorts of violence during the MKTM protests.

“We have seen those who sit with Patil infiltrate our morcha. Many of them resorted to violence in Parali, Navi Mumbai, Chakan and other places, maligning our image,” said the organisers. MKTM has alleged these were deliberate attempts by vested political interests. “There is a strict code of conduct for Maratha morchas, in which there is no place for legislators and Members of Parliament, yet in some morchas, MPs, MLAs and their followers were seen,” said the orgnaisers. The MKTM has demanded the state government withdraw all cases against the Marathas at the earliest.