Maharashtra: Vashi APMC official caught taking Rs 25,000 bribe

Mumbai: An official of Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC) at Vashi in neighbouring Navi Mumbai was Thursday caught accepting a bribe of Rs 25,000, police said. Namdev Gopichand Jadhav (52), deputy secretary of vegetable market in APMC, had demanded the bribe in lieu of not levying additional market tax on the transport vehicles of the 47-year-old complainant and his associates, the official said.

The complainant approached the Anti Corruption Bureau (ABC), which laid a trap at Jadhav’s office in APMC Thursday evening, he said. “Jadhav had demanded Rs 50,000 bribe for not levying additional market tax on the incoming vegetable transport vehicles of the complainant and his associates,” the official said adding that an investigation into the case was on.