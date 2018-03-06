Maharashtra: Uproar in Assembly over revocation of MLC Prashant Paricharak’s suspension

Mumbai: The issue of the revocation MLC Prashant Paricharak‘s suspension again led to an uproar in the Maharashtra Assembly today, forcing the speaker to adjourn the House for 15 minutes.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said in the House that Paricharak’s comments were condemnable and that action should be taken against him. The Shiv Sena demanded Paricharak’s expulsion from the state Legislative Council. The Assembly had yesterday also witnessed noisy scenes over the revocation of the legislator’s suspension.

The BJP-backed Independent MLC was suspended from the Legislative Council in March last year after he joked during an election campaign about the wives of soldiers. He had later apologised for his statement. The state government last week revoked his suspension.

As soon as the House today assembled for the day, Speaker Haribhau Bagde called for the Question Hour.

Pratap Sarnaik (of the Shiv Sena) then raised a Point of Information saying his party’s resolution seeking Paricharak’s expulsion from the membership of the Council was being taken up today in the Upper House. He sought to know the government’s stand on the issue and status of the resolution.

To this, Bagde said Paricharak was not a member of the Lower House and there was no need to discuss proceedings of the Upper House in the Assembly. Prithviraj Chavan (of the Congress) supported Sena’s stand and said what Paricharak had remarked about the wives of soldiers was not on the floor of the Legislature.

“Even we are not commenting on the proceedings of the Upper House. There is severe resentment among people about what Paricharak had said. Why is the government keen to save him?” he asked.

“We want to know the government’s stand on the demand to expel him from the membership of the Legislative council,” Chavan said.

Jayant Patil (of the NCP) said the Assembly members felt strongly against Paricharak’s remarks and they wanted to know what the government feels about it.

Sunil Prabhu (of the Shiv Sena) said his party was firm on its demand that Paricharak be expelled as member of the Council and a case of treason be filed against him. Paricharak has no right to stay as a member of the Legislature, he said.

“He has attempted to lower the morale of soldiers by speaking ill of their wives,” Prabhu alleged.

The speaker then asked parliamentary affairs minister Girish Bapat to make a statement on the issue. Bapat said he would do so before the day’s proceedings end.

Subsequently, the members of the ruling ally Shiv Sena, and the opposition Congress and NCP came into the well shouting slogans against Paricharak, and demanded action against him. The speaker then adjourned the House for 15 minutes.

After the House reassembled, Prabhu reiterated his party’s stand.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who was present in the House when it reassembled, said a decision on the matter would be taken at an appropriate time. He was of the view that action should be taken against such wrong and condemnable comments.

“The Upper House had unanimously suspended Paricharak and (later) also revoked the suspension. The issue is in the domain of the Legislative Council. The government will make a statement on the issue after the Upper House takes a decision on the resolution to expel Paricharak as its member,” he said.

Prabhu then again demanded Paricharak’s expulsion and in protest, he along with the other Sena members walked out of the House. Outside the Assembly, Prabhu told reporters that Paricharak’s comments were “unpardonable”.

When pointed out that Sena leader Neelam Gorhe was a member of the committee that recommended the revocation of Paricharak’s suspension, he said, “She did not sign the committee report which was tabled last week.”