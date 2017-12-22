Maharashtra: Union Minister Anant Geete’s car meets accident, security officer injured

Mumbai: Union Minister Anant Geete escaped unhurt after his car today met with an accident in which his personal security officer (PSO) sustained injuries in Maharashtra’s Raigad district, the police said.

According to an official, the incident occurred at 12.30 pm near Pali village when the Union minister for heavy industries and public sector enterprises was travelling from Khopoli to Pali. A speeding motorcycle came in front of the minister’s convoy and the pilot vehicle applied brakes. Geete’s car which was just behind the pilot vehicle hit it. Another car hit the minister’s vehicle from behind, SP of Raigad Anil Paraskar told PTI.

The minister’s PSO, who was accompanying the minister, sustained injuries and has been admitted to a private hospital, he said, adding, after the incident, the Union minister halted at a nearby state guest house and later departed for his scheduled events. Maharashtra Director General of Police Satish Mathur has taken cognisance of the incident and ordered a thorough inquiry into it, an official from the DGP’s office said. Geete is a senior Shiv Sena leader and the only Sena minister in the Narendra Mod-led government at the Centre.