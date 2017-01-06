Maharashtra: Train services affected due to derailment of goods train at Wihirgaon

Wihirgaon (Maharashtra): Train services have been affected on Kazipet–Balharshah section of South Central Railways due to derailment of a goods train at Wihirgaon station in Maharashtra.

A coal laden goods train proceeding towards Balharshah derailed at Wihirgaon station on Kazipet – Balharshah section, about 30 kms before Balharshah station on South Central Railway.

As a result, train services in the section have been diverted via alternate routes.

The following Trains which are on run are diverted as follows:-

1) Train No. 12723 Hyderabad – New Delhi Telangana Express which left Hyderabad on 5th January, 2017 was stopped at Rechni Road and taken back towards Secunderabad is diverted to run via., Secunderabad, Nizamabad, Mudkhed, Adilabad and Pimpalkutti.

2) Train No. 12721 Hyderabad – Hazrat Nizammuddin Dakshin Express which left Hyderabad on 5th January, 2017 was stopped at Kazipet and taken back towards Secunderabad is diverted to run via., Secunderabad, Nizamabad, Mudkhed, Nanded, Purna and Akola.

3) Train No. 15016 Yesvantpur – Gorakhpur Express which left Yesvantpur on 5th January, 2017 was stopped at Pendiyala and taken back towards Secunderabad is diverted to run via., Secunderabad, Nizamabad, Mudkhed, Adilabad and Pimpalkutti.

4) Train No. 17005 Hyderabad – Raxaul Express which left Hyderabad on 5th January, 2017 was stopped at Manchiryal and taken back towards Secunderabad is diverted to run via., Secunderabad, Nizamabad, Mudkhed, Adilabad and Pimpalkutti.

5) Train No. 12615 Chennai – Delhi Sarai Rohilla Grand Trunk Express which left Chennai on 5th January, 2017 was stopped at Peddampet and is diverted to run via., Secunderabad, Nizamabad, Mudkhed, Nanded, Purna and Akola.

6) Train No. 15119 Rameshwaram – Manduadih Express which left Rameshwaram on 4th January, 2017 was stopped at Mandamari and is diverted to run via., Secunderabad, Nizamabad, Mudkhed, Adilabad and Pimpalkutti.

7) Train No. 12512 Trivandrum Central- Gorakhpur Rapti Sagar Express which left Trivandrum Central on 4th January, 2017 is diverted to run via., Secunderabad, Nizamabad, Mudkhed, Adilabad and Pimpalkutti.

8) Train No. 18501 Visakhapatnam – Gandhidham Express which left Visakhapatnam on 5th January, 2017 is diverted to run via., Secunderabad, Nizamabad, Mudkhed, Nanded, Purna and Akola.

9) Train No. 12975 Mysore – Jaipur Express which left Mysore on

5th January, 2017 is diverted to run via., Nizamabad, Mudkhed, Adilabad and Pimpalkutti.

10) Train No. 12687 Madurai – Dehradun Express which left Madurai on 4th January, 2017 is diverted to run via., Secunderabad, Nizamabad, Mudkhed, Adilabad and Pimpalkutti.

11) Train No. 12641 Kanyakumari – Hazrat Nizamuddin Express which left Kanyakumari on 4th January, 2017 is diverted to run via., Secunderabad, Nizamabad, Mudkhed, Nanded, Purna and Akola.

12) Train No. 12295 Bangalore – Patliputra Sangamitra Express which left Bangalore on 5th January, 2017 is diverted to run via., Secunderabad, Nizamabad, Mudkhed, Nanded, Purna and Akola.