Maharashtra town stages 'silent protest' against minor's rape

Maharashtra town stages ‘silent protest’ against minor’s rape

— By IANS | Sep 17, 2018 09:13 pm
Ahmednagar: Hundreds of people on Monday staged a silent protest outside the Collectorate’s office here, demanding justice for a 10-year-old victim of rape. The locals, carrying banners and placards, started from various places in the town, converged at the centrally located Gandhi Maidan and later staged a sit-in there.

They were protesting against the brutal abduction, assault and rape of the girl by a neighbour, identified as 24-year-old Latif Syed. The incident happened late in August when the girl was playing alone outside her home in Tofkhana locality. Nearly a fortnight later, on Saturday, the terrified girl finally gathered courage to narrate her plight to her parents who sought help from other villagers.

They immediately trooped to the home of the accused, caught him and dragged him to the police station.


The locals decided to draw the attention of the government by organising a silent procession to the Collectorate on Monday. They demanded that the case be investigated on priority, the accused be tried in a fast-track court, eminent criminal lawyer Ujjwal Nikam should be named the public prosecutor and the victim should be entitled to compensation by the government.

