Maharashtra Tourism: Government constitutes panel to clear projects faster

Mumbai: Maharashtra government has constituted a committee under the chairmanship of the principal secretary (tourism) to implement and monitor schemes under Tourism Policy 2016 and facilitate investments in the state.

Under the new project planning, implementation and monitoring committee, the principal pecretary will also supervise single window clearance for the hospitality industry and live events in Maharashtra. An events and exhibitions board will be created to facilitate and promote MICE (meetings, incentives, conferences and events) in the state.

“The committee has been set up to enable faster clearance of viable tourism proposals. It will scrutinise the proposals and after it gets clearances, it will be implemented and we will monitor them,” Vijay Kumar Gautam, principal secretary, tourism, who is heading the committee, told PTI here.

The committee will also have representatives of state planning department, representatives of finance department, Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC) and professionals, he added. The first meeting of the committee will be held in July, he said.

“We are planning to meet every month to clear proposals that will fast track projects and boost the tourism sector,” he added.

The state government has already constituted Maharashtra Tourism Policy 2016 to achieve sector growth of 10 per cent per annum and share of 15 per cent in GSDP through tourism and tourism related activities.

The government also hopes to generate fresh investments in the tourism sector to the tune of Rs 30,000 crore and create 1 million additional jobs by 2025.