Maharashtra: Tiger and tigress found dead Paoni forest range; poisoning suspected

Nagpur: A tiger and a tigress were found dead on Friday in the Paoni forest range in Ramtek taluka of this district in what officials suspect is a case of poisoning. The carcasses were found around 150 metres away from each other at about 1 pm by a forest guard who was on patrolling duty, forest officials said.

The carcass of a cow was also found about 200 metres away from that of the tiger, they said. G Mallikarjuna, Deputy Conservator of Forests (Territorial), said it seems the two wild cats died two to three days ago in the Paoni forest range. Prima facie, it looked like a case of poisoning, he said, adding the exact cause of the death will be known after a post-mortem is conducted. “The carcasses were found in the deep interiors of the forest. The details of the incident are being collected and only then would the cause of death be known. The post-mortem will be performed tomorrow morning,” he said.