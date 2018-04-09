Maharashtra: Three MLAs from Ahmednagar charged for double murder of local Shiv Sena leaders

Mumbai: The Ahmednagar police have charged three MLAs with the murder of two local Shiv Sena leaders in Ahmednagar district on Saturday evening.

One of the three MLAs — Sangram Jagtap of the NCP – has been arrested; the two others — Shivaji Kardile of the BJP and Arunkaka Jagtap, an NCP member of the legislative council, – have been booked and a word is waited on their formal arrest. The sharpshooter, too, has been arrested. A motorcycle-borne assailant had shot dead Sena leaders Sanjay Kotkar (35) and Vasant Thube (40) in broad daylight after the result of the civic by-poll was declared. It is learnt that the three accused legislators are close relatives – Kardile is the father-in-law and Arun the father of Sangram Jagtap. They were against any party fielding a candidate against their relative Vishal Kotkar, who is a member of the Congress party.

The by-poll result was very close with Vishal getting 2306 votes while his opponent Sanjay Kotkar — the deceased — had got 1830 votes. The victory margin was a slender 476 votes. Interestingly, in the Ahmednagar civic body election, the BJP, the Congress and the NCP had joined hands against the Sena. The violence has obvious political ramifications, especially at a time the BJP is reaching out to the Sena, which has been sulking on the political periphery for the last three years. Predictably, Sena minister Ramdas Kadam lashed out at the government and said the BJP is responsible for the violence. Sena dubbed it as a ‘political murder’.

The Ahmednagar police have arrested 12 suspects. NCP MLA Sangram Jagtap has been arrested on charges of hatching the double murder conspiracy while the other two legislators, Arunkaka Jagtap and Shivaji Kardile, have been booked for having a hand in the actual killing. The exact nature of their role in the crime is yet to be determined.

The sharpshooter, one Sandeep Gunjal, too has surrendered. He also surrendered the murder weapons, a sharp object and a revolver. Gunjal has admitted to killing the duo owing to personal vendetta and denied any link to any legislator in the murder. Police sources, however, quoted Sangram Kotkar, son of Sanjay Kotkar, as claiming that all the three legislators had threatened his father with dire consequences for helping the Shiv Sena candidate in the recently concluded Nagar Municipal Corporation by-poll.

When NCP MLA Sangram Jagtap was brought to the SP’s office, his supporters ransacked the office and carried their leader on shoulders shouting slogans. Twenty-seven people have been booked for the vandalism and attacking the policemen on duty. Meanwhile, the Sena has given a bandh call in Ahmednagar to protest against the killing of its two cadres. Sena Minister Kadam remarked that, on the one hand, the BJP was talking of a poll alliance for the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections, on the other hand, they were trying to strike at the roots of the Sena. He added these were the old tactics of the BJP.

Kadam further accused the Congress, NCP and the BJP of being behind the killing of its two party workers. The senior Sena minister also demanded the suspension of Deputy Superintendent of Police Shinde and Police Inspector A. Parmar. He alleged that the killings had taken place in collusion with the police. Sanjay Raut, senior Sena leader and Rajya Sabha member, also termed the killings as a pre-meditated ‘political murder’. ‘‘They have no fear of the rule of law and no fear of the police,’’ said Raut.