Maharashtra: Thane traffic cop arrested by ACB for bribery

Thane: A sub-inspector of the traffic police here was nabbed Friday for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe to issue a vehicle no-objection certificate, a Maharashtra Anti-Corruption Bureau official said. Sub-inspector Atmaram Patil (54) had demanded Rs 8,000 from a person who wanted an NOC for a transport vehicle ferrying over-dimensional cargo, the ACB said in a release.

The amount was brought down to Rs 5,000 and Patil was caught while accepting the money in a trap laid by the ACB following a complaint, said the official. Patil has been arrested under relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act and further probe was underway, the ACB official said.